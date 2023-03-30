Three killed in separate incidents

MANSEHRA: The body of a six-year-old boy, who had gone missing some two days back, was found at Pulrah area in the early hours of Wednesday.

The mutilated body of Muhammad Mustafa, 6, was stuffed into a bag and dumped in the forest near his home.The locals took the body to King Abdullah Teaching Hospital for autopsy as doctors were not present at the Civil Hospital in Pulrah and its report is awaited.

Abdul Malik, the father of the slain boy, told reporters that he had no enmity with anybody.“I want beasts, who have killed my son brutally, to be hanged publicly,” he said.

The residents of Pulrah and its adjoining localities led by the former Provincial Minister Ibrar Hussain Tanoli assembled at the health facility and demanded the arrest of the accused within the next 48 hours.

In another incident, Abdul Basit Shah, 15, who had gone out of his home after fasting in the Jarad area of Kaghan valley, was found dead. The slain was a tenth grader at a local school.Meanwhile, the body of Kashif, 16, was found in the Musafar Khatta area here.

He had gone out with his friends from the Dub area.In another incident, an unidentified assailant fired and killed Faisal Khan, 18.The slain was on its way to Mansehra from Khaki when a masked man fired at him and managed to flee.