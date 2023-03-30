KMU to establish hospital for training, treatment facilities

PESHAWAR: Khyber Medical University (KMU) on Wednesday decided to establish a general teaching hospital at the main campus in Hayatabad.

A spokesman for the KMU said the hospital would initially have 300 beds and provide clinical research and other research facilities in all fields including emergency, radiology and pathology, etc.

The decision was taken in the 14th meeting of the heads of departments, chaired by KMU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Ziaul Haq. Deans and heads of various institutes/departments participated in the meeting, besides Registrar Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Gandapur.

Prof Dr Ziaul Haq told the meeting that all modern medical facilities would be available in the proposed hospital.He said that it would be a modern and model teaching hospital, which would not only hold clinical training of thousands of students from various fields of KMU but would also provide diagnostic and treatment services in various fields to people of the province and neighbouring Afghanistan.

All the facilities will also be available at subsidised rates, he added. He explained that the hospital would be run under an independent professional management board while overall supervision would be carried out by the university syndicate.

At the meeting, a high-level committee was also formed to prepare the working paper of the proposed hospital as soon as possible, while officials were also directed to take necessary approval from the HEC.

On the occasion, a demonstration was also presented about digitalising the examination system. Certain decisions were taken after separate discussions on the problems and issues of various institutes in the meeting, which also decided on strict implementation of the discipline code for the faculty and students.