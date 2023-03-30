‘Promotion of higher education top priority’

LAHORE: Pro-Vice Chancellor of Cambridge University Professor Dr Kamal Ahmed Munir called on Governor Balighur Rehman here on Wednesday at Governor’s House.

In the meeting, issues of mutual interest, increasing bilateral cooperation and improvement of education were discussed. Speaking on the occasion, Governor Balighur Rehman said that the promotion of higher education in the country is the top priority of the government, adding that all possible efforts are being made to bring it on a par with international standards. He said that it is a matter of great honour for the country that Dr Kamal Ahmed Munir of Pakistani origin is the pro-vice chancellor of an ancient and prestigious institution like Cambridge University.

He said that Prof Dr Kamal Ahmed Munir has guided many Pakistani PhD scholars as research supervisor, who are serving in the world's major and renowned universities. He congratulated Prof Dr Kamal Ahmed Munir on receiving Tamgha-i-Imtiaz on March 23 in recognition of his meritorious services in the field of education.

The governor invited Professor Dr Kamal as the Chancellor to share the experience of Cambridge University with the Vice-Chancellors of Punjab for the improvement of the education sector. He underscored the need to start an exchange programme between Cambridge University and Punjab universities.

The governor told Prof Dr Kamal Ahmad Munir that Pakistani universities are performing well in international rankings. He also informed Pro Dr Kamal Munir that he has formed 7 consortia in important areas including IT education, Environment, Women Empowerment and character building in the universities with the aim of sending recommendations to the government for improvement in these sectors and strengthening linkages between academia and industry.

LGH: The evening shift of the outdoor department in Lahore General Hospital Lahore is a blessing for the citizens. A large number of people are benefiting from this facility every day. These views were expressed by International Human Rights Movement Central Chairman Muhammad Nasir Iqbal Khan during his visit to OPD on Wednesday. He appreciated that the professional and friendly Principal, PGMI/AMC/LGH, Prof Al-Fareed Zafar is striving for the welfare of the poor and the sick. The far-reaching reforms of Prof Al-Fareed for further innovation in the medical facilities available at LGH cannot be denied. He said LGH is the only government hospital in Punjab where a second shift of OPD is working for the convenience of the citizens.