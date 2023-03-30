CITY PULSE

Affordable Luxury

The Sanat Initiative is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Abdullah MI Syed, Abid Aslam, Adeel uz Zafar, Amber Arifeen, Asif Ahmed, Cyra Ali, Dua Abbas Rizvi, Faizan Riedinger, Farhat Ali, Marium Agha, Masood A Khan, Meher Afroz, Muhammad Atif Khan, Muhammad Zeeshan, Noman Siddiqui, RM Naeem, Sadaf Naeem, Scheherezade Junejo, Syed Faraz Ali and Zahid Mayo. Titled ‘Affordable Luxury’, the show will run at the gallery until March 31. Contact 0300-8208108 for more information.

Wayfarers of the Last Night

An art show titled ‘Wayfarers of the Last Night’ featuring works by artists Farida Batool and Masoom Syed is under way at the Canvas Art Gallery. Both the artists have exhibited their works extensively, both locally and internationally, and hold years’ worth of teaching and research experience at notable educational institutions in Pakistan and abroad. The show will continue till March 30, excluding Sundays. Call 021-35861523 from more information.

Echoes of the Heart

ArtChowk the Gallery is holding an art exhibition featuring works by Sana Nezam. Titled ‘Echoes of the Heart’, the show will run at the gallery until April 10. Contact 021-35856030 for more information.