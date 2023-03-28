Cheques distributed among Hufaz

Rawalpindi: In a ceremony, cheques were distributed among Hafiz Quran children of police officials at Police Lines here on Monday, informed a police spokesman. The step has been taken according to the vision of Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar.
SSP (Operations) Captain (r) Aamir Khan Niazi and SSP (Investigation) Zinaira Azfar distributed cheques among 4 Hafiaz Quran children. They were identified as Hafiz Muhammad Anas, Hafiz Muhammad Abdullah, Hafiz Ali Sher and Hafiz Muhammad. Besides, police high ups also given Rs100,000 each Hafiz Quran.
SSP (Operations) Captain (r) Aamir Khan Niazi said that Rawalpindi Police were like a family and the welfare of the officers and cops was priority. He said that all possible measures were being taken for the welfare of children of police officers and cops. SSP (Investigation) Zinaira Azfar was also present on the occasion.
