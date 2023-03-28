Germany delivers promised tanks to Ukraine

BERLIN: Germany has delivered 18 promised Leopard battle tanks to Ukraine, a report said on Monday, providing Kyiv with much-needed heavy weaponry to fight back against Russia.
The last of the tanks left Germany at the end of last week and have been handed over to Ukraine at the border, news outlet Spiegel reported. About 40 Marder infantry fighting vehicles have also arrived in Ukraine, it said, adding Berlin was keeping the route of the deliveries secret for security reasons.
