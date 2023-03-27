MQMP backs civil society’s efforts for free, fair elections

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) welcomed the delegation of The Mediators - a civil society coalition for undisputed elections - at his headquarters in Bahadarabad, Karachi, and fully endorsed the delegation’s appeal to hold free, fair and transparent elections.

The MQM-P top leadership assured the delegation of its cooperation and vowed to play its role in making the civil society’s initiative a success. However, MQM-P leadership asserted that it was imperative to devolve the powers to local governments for strengthening democracy. The MQM-P accepted to attend the all parties conference (APC) going to be convened by The Mediators.