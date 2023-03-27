Concept for e-Rozgar Programme Phase 2 prepared

LAHORE: Punjab Youth Affairs Department has initiated an Iftar-Dinner programme at E-Library of Nishtar Park Sports Complex with the support of private sector.

This information was shared by Director General Sports Muhammad Tariq Qureshi here on Sunday while highlighting the three-month performance of Punjab Youth and Sports Department.

Tariq Qureshi said the concept for e-Rozgar Programme Phase 2 has also been prepared. Thousands of male and female members have benefited from e-Rozgar programmes in the e-libraries across the province in the last three months, he said.

He said that Winter Festival, Inter-Collegiate Games and Jashan-e-Baharan activities have been organised during the last three months’ time. “The laying of synthetic turf in the National Hockey Stadium has entered the final stages”, he said.

The civil work of state of the art Squash Complex has also been completed, he said and added that the data of 10 lakh young players from across the province has been completed under mega Talent Hunt Programme.

He informed that the initiative of Endowment Fund for the welfare of players is also in the final stages. “The special instructions have been issued to the officers of the Sports Department for the beautification of the grounds across the province,” he added.