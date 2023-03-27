Commissioner inspects facilities at flour points

LAHORE: Commissioner Lahore Division Muhammad Ali Randhawa remained in the field to monitor provision of free flour and visited flour points of rural areas in the provincial capital on Sunday.

He reviewed the process of distribution of free flour in flour supply centres of Heir, Bedian Road and Barki Road.He directed the administration to establish special desks for the facilitation of senior citizens, special persons and sick citizens.

He also issued orders on the spot to redress the grievances of people.The commissioner expressed satisfaction over the facilities being provided at the flour points and directed the deputy commissioners to improve the arrangements. He said that the purpose of distribution of free flour under the Ramazan package was to provide relief to the deserving people, adding that full attention should be paid for the convenience of the people at flour points.Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Lahore Rafia Haider visited various free flour distribution points in the provincial capital and monitored the process and arrangements on Sunday. She visited 21 centres, out of 42 points in the City and issued orders for redressing the grievances of the people. She appreciated the staff after finding the general public satisfied with the facility.

Rafia Haider said around 39,359 flour bags were distributed in Lahore on Sunday till 2pm and a total of 508,200 bags were distributed from start of the facility.The rapid response team of the commissioner officer had also formed to ensure smooth supply of free flour to needy persons, she added.The DC directed the assistant commissioners to improve arrangements.