Kashmore crimes

Since 2022, there have been a spate of abductions and robberies in Kashmore, disrupting the peace and safety of the residents. The government and law enforcement agencies must take steps to protect citizens from such crimes, and the community must come together to support one another during these difficult times.
We must all work together to ensure that such heinous acts do not go unpunished and that our communities remain safe and secure for everyone.
Shaheryar Ali
Kashmore
