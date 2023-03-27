Drain-less

The drainage system in Karachi was built a long time ago and needs to be rebuilt but the authorities are taking little to no action concerning the matter. Each year during the monsoon season, the city becomes flooded with rain water as it has no outlet, destroying homes, roads and other infrastructure.

Even if it rains a little for one day the water stays on the streets for at least a week and this may cause diseases as still water is a breeding ground for mosquitoes and germs. Moreover, the water causes a lot of issues for the oncoming traffic and may also cause accidents.

Hiba Waheed

Karachi