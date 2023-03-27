CITY PULSE

Affordable Luxury
The Sanat Initiative is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Abdullah MI Syed, Abid Aslam, Adeel uz Zafar, Amber Arifeen, Asif Ahmed, Cyra Ali, Dua Abbas Rizvi, Faizan Riedinger, Farhat Ali, Marium Agha, Masood A Khan, Meher Afroz, Muhammad Atif Khan, Muhammad Zeeshan, Noman Siddiqui, RM Naeem, Sadaf Naeem, Scheherezade Junejo, Syed Faraz Ali and Zahid Mayo. Titled ‘Affordable Luxury’, the show will run at the gallery until March 31. Contact 0300-8208108 for more information.
Wayfarers of the Last Night
An art show titled ‘Wayfarers of the Last Night’ featuring works by artists Farida Batool and Masoom Syed is under way at the Canvas Art Gallery. Both the artists have exhibited their works extensively, both locally and internationally, and hold years’ worth of teaching and research experience at notable educational institutions in Pakistan and abroad. The show will continue till March 30, excluding Sundays. Call 021-35861523 from more information.
Echoes of the Heart
ArtChowk the Gallery is holding an art exhibition featuring works by Sana Nezam. Titled ‘Echoes of the Heart’, the show will run at the gallery from March 28 to April 10. Contact 021-35856030 for more information.
Potpourri
The Koel Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by multiple artists. Titled ‘Potpourri’, the show will run at the gallery from March 28 to April 29. Contact 021-35831292 for more information.
The eldest sister of Sheher Bano, senior journalist of The News and senior vice president of the Pakistan Federal...
In a world where the struggles of the underprivileged often go unnoticed, a webinar held on Saturday aimed to throw a...
The Sindh Governor House in Karachi on the initiative of incumbent governor Kamran Khan Tessori has been offering...
Karachi Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf President Aftab Siddiqui has announced that the party will introduce a new mechanism...
The Sindh Institute of Oral Health Sciences of the Jinnah Sindh Medical University held an oral health week in...
The Sindh High Court has recently issued notices to the provincial advocate general, home department and others to...