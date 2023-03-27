The News staffer grieved

The eldest sister of Sheher Bano, senior journalist of The News and senior vice president of the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists, passed away on Sunday morning after a brief illness.
The funeral prayers will be held today (March 27) after Zuhr prayers at the cricket ground G-7-3/3 near the house No 155-A, street No 302 Sector G-7, 3-3. Islamabad. The deceased Shehnaz Bano has left behind two sisters, four daughters, three sons and 13 grandchildren to mourn her death. Sheher Bano has thanked all the friends and relatives for their sincere prayers and condolence messages.
