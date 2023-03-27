JSMU promotes oral hygiene in week-long campaign

The Sindh Institute of Oral Health Sciences (SIOHS) of the Jinnah Sindh Medical University (JSMU) held an oral health week in connection with World Oral Health Day (March 20), with the aim to increase awareness about the importance of good oral hygiene and its impacts on overall health and well-being.

The event aimed to promote the adoption of healthy oral hygiene practices among the public and to encourage people to seek regular dental check-ups and treatment to prevent and deal with oral diseases.

During the weekly drive, under the supervision of Dr Maryam Azfar, head of the Department of Community and Preventive Dentistry, camps were set up at different venues. They included the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, the National Institute of Child Health, the SIOHS and Darul Sukoon old age homes, where free check-ups were done.

People were also provided with toothbrushes, toothpastes and written material about oral health, while those with oral diseases received recommendations regarding check-up at the university’s OPD.

JSMU Vice Chancellor Prof Amjad Siraj Memon said that the overall health is directly related to good oral health, advising people, especially the youth, to avoid paan, Gutka, betel nuts, cigarettes and other harmful items.