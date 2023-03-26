Minister rejects claims all routes to PTI rally blocked

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Amir Mir has contradicted the allegations that barriers were placed to stop the people from going to Imran Khan’s public rally.
He said the government had not closed all routes to the rally site. Keeping in view the security of people, a few routes have been temporarily closed, so that the passersby can be frisked over there.
He said: “It is the foremost duty of the Punjab government to provide security to the general public, keeping in view the present security situation. In view of security apprehensions, containers have been placed on some routes.
“The danger of terrorism increases in public gatherings and that is why check-posts have been placed on behalf of the law-enforcement agencies to protect the citizens. The purpose of these check-posts is not to provide discomfort to the masses but to provide them with security.” He rejected the allegations levelled by the PTI leaders, who stated that the government had placed containers and blocked the routes to stop the PTI workers from participating in the public rally. He clarified that the caretaker government had granted permission to the PTI to hold the rally. He said there was no obstacle on behalf of the Punjab government to the rally.
