Poems dealing with variety of subjects

Rawalpindi: Abhi Zinda Houn is a poetry collection by Mubashara Badar that reads like one all-encompassing poem. The poems are full of hopes and dreams while taking notice of the past and present days and are, at times, full of turmoil and sadness.

The poetry brings you into her world while you read the book, and you feel the emotions and feelings expressed in her writings. Mubashara’s poetry is straightforward and without frills. Hard-hitting poetry will make you feel and think about your own future, present, and past. She writes distinctly and with an original blunt style. Her poetry collection is a diamond among rhinestones. Not only are the verses inside the collection something you are likely never to have read before, but the themes created by her are quite breathtaking. She establishes a beautiful balance between the imagery in the poems and the brilliant topics that seem to have their own separate voice. What most impressed me about this poetry collection was that the poet is quite young, and it will be a treat to all readers to be able to follow her career as it continues to blossom from year to year. You will not want to miss the book. It is a collection of her free verse, and rhyming poems written over the last ten years.

This book is also a collection of poems on pets and daily life, set in the city of Lahore. There is something for everyone here. Both rhyming and free verse poems will reward you with freethinking ideas and imagery. Most of the poems are like quick snapshots, slices of life that nature and animal lovers will connect with, especially those who share their lives with pets.

If you are into nature and poems about pets, you will feel the warm sunshine and a chill in the air, and relate to the references that only a pet owner can understand. She also refers to human behavior. If you want a dash of humor in poetry, including various styles, this collection fills the bill and delivers wit and bits of wisdom.

Her poems are like cracking open a fortune cookie, with a gem of a poem inside each one. Even the titles suggest her style and frame of mind, especially the unusual ones. My favorite is the rhyming poems, but there are many here to like. Her phrasing is beautiful, the imagery full of life and meaning. She makes poetry look easy, and it sounds easy and breezy on the ears, lyrical, and perfectly constructed. Her attention to detail in her observations is what pulls you into the poems. If you have bypassed poetry for the last few years for whatever reason, and want to have fun reading it, do yourself a favor, and be acquainted with this poetry collection by Mubashara.