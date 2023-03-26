Tourists advised to follow precautions amid rainy spells

Islamabad: The intermittent rain in various parts of the country turned the weather ideal for tourists to enjoy the chilly weather during Ramazan.

However, tourists are being advised to use precautionary measures while visiting hilly areas. Talking to APP on Saturday, an official of Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) said the tourists planning their adventures were advised to take precautionary measures and follow the safety guidelines amid recreational activities at Murree and adjoining areas.

He said that the tourists and commuters travelling to the hilly areas were instructed to follow safety guidelines to avoid inconveniences, problems and any untoward incident. The official said that the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) of Punjab had issued directions for tourists to wear long dresses to protect themselves from cough, flu and other diseases, adding that the commuters should stop vehicles time by time.

“All the authorities concerned are advised to remain alert and vigilant to direct the commuters to follow all precautionary measures so that any loss of lives and property can be prevented,” he said while quoting the PDMA advisory. He said the country is blessed with iconic hilly areas that experience rain and snowfall every year. The official said Pakistan had rich and natural tourism potential that attracts millions of tourists, including locals

and people from across

the world.