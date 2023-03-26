 
close
Sunday March 26, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Newspost

Fortuitous

March 26, 2023

The heavy-handed actions and economic incompetence of the PDM coalition have launched Imran Khan’s popularity to heights that his own achievements do not merit and he could have hardly reached otherwise.

Though Imran’s criticism of the PDM are warranted, his success is more a function of being in the right place at the right time than any individual brilliance and charisma.

Muhammad M Khan Akhrota

Bhakkar