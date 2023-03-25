Academician appointed Planning Commission member

PESHAWAR: Dr. Najeebullah Marwat, an academic, has been appointed a member of science, technology, and ICT at the Planning Commission of Pakistan. Dr. Marwat has knowledge and expertise to hold this position.
With his credentials and experience, Dr. Najeebullah Marwat is expected to contribute to the advancement of science, technology, and ICT in Pakistan. Dr. Marwat completed his PhD. from the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom.
As the founding project director, Dr. Marwat played a pivotal role in establishing the US Pakistan Centre for advanced studies in energy at the University of Engineering and Technology Peshawar, a US-funded project worth $20 million. He also founded the University of Engineering and Applied Sciences (UEAS) in Swat, raising a staggering Rs13 billion for the institution.
LAHORE: Volatility in the international financial markets, following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank in the United...
KARACHI: Two brothers among three people lost their lives and about one dozen others, including women, were injured...
PESHAWA: Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam khan while taking notice of some unpleasant incidents that took place...
LAHORE: Tanzeem-e-Islami ameer Shujauddin Shaikh Friday urged the people to increasingly supplicate for nation’s...
PESHAWAR: Construction of Koto power plant in Lower Dir district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would complete at the end of...
LAHORE: CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana on Friday presided over high-level meetings separately to review the crime...