Academician appointed Planning Commission member

PESHAWAR: Dr. Najeebullah Marwat, an academic, has been appointed a member of science, technology, and ICT at the Planning Commission of Pakistan. Dr. Marwat has knowledge and expertise to hold this position.

With his credentials and experience, Dr. Najeebullah Marwat is expected to contribute to the advancement of science, technology, and ICT in Pakistan. Dr. Marwat completed his PhD. from the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom.

As the founding project director, Dr. Marwat played a pivotal role in establishing the US Pakistan Centre for advanced studies in energy at the University of Engineering and Technology Peshawar, a US-funded project worth $20 million. He also founded the University of Engineering and Applied Sciences (UEAS) in Swat, raising a staggering Rs13 billion for the institution.