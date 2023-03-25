CCPO unhappy with poor performance of SHOs

LAHORE:CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana on Friday presided over high-level meetings separately to review the crime control statistics of the Cantt and Model Town Divisions as well as status of cases under investigation. He reviewed the overall performance of Circle Officers, SHOs and In-Charge Investigation for the months of February and March.

CCPO Lahore expressed his displeasure over the poor performance of the SHOs in arrest of drug dealers, recovery of narcotics and illegal weapons, enforcement of National Action Plan, the Punjab Security of Vulnerable Establishment Act, arrest of notorious criminals and proclaimed offenders.

He reprimanded In-Charge Investigations for failing in to complete the investigation of cases of heinous crimes including murder, attempted murder, kidnapping and robbery in in given timeline. He said that if any SHO was caught involved in backing up organised crimes including drugs dealing, gambling and brothels, strict legal and departmental action would be taken against him.

The performance of SDPOs, SHOs and In-Charge Investigations would be evaluated by their performance in recovery of drugs and illegal weapons, implementation on National Action Plan, Local and Special Laws, Security of Vulnerable Establishment Act and rapid investigation of pending cases. The CCPO directed the officers not to arrest the innocent persons if found not guilty and send the actual culprit to jails. He said that Circle Officers, Supervisors, SHOs and Investigation Officers should make special efforts for speedy completion of investigation cases of recovery of abducted and missing children.

Lists of notorious criminals and proclaimed as well as targeted offenders have been provided to all police stations, so that police officers could initiate concrete efforts to arrest them for elimination of crimes in the city. DIG Operations, SSP Operations, SSP Investigation, SPs of Cantt and Model Town Operations and Investigation Wings, all SDPOs, SHOs and In-Charge Investigation of both Divisions attended the meetings.