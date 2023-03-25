Governor for concerted efforts to control TB

LAHORE:Punjab Governor Balighur Rahman said it is necessary to make concerted efforts to achieve goal of a TB-free Pakistan. He said this while talking to a delegation of health professionals, who called on him at Governor’s House on Friday.

Speaking on this occasion, Governor Balighur Rahman said that we all have to work together to achieve a TB-free Pakistan. He said that every year March 24 is celebrated as World TB Day all over the world and the purpose of World TB Day is to raise awareness about TB among masses. He said that Pakistan is still far behind in achieving the target of becoming TB-free. The governor said that as the chancellor, he has given instructions to the health universities to work in the field of family medicine. He appreciated the efforts of Pakistan Lions Youth Council (PLYC) and Punjab government's TB Control Programme to eradicate TB in the province. He assured that he will provide all possible support for this noble cause.

Director Health Services Punjab Dr Yadullah said that there are clinics in DHQs, THQs and Rural Health Centres across Punjab where free treatment and medicines are being provided to TB patients under the TB Control Programme. On this occasion, Director PLYC Dr Obaidullah, Dr Yadullah Ali, COO Punjab Healthcare Commission Dr Mushtaq Sulehriya and Executive Director PLYC Dr Qaiser Javed, Principal Nishtar Medical College Multan, Dr Rashid Qamar Rao and others were present. At the end of the ceremony, the governor distributed shields to the health professionals for rendering significant services to control TB.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Lahore marked World TB Day and organised a moot on Friday. Addressing the participants, PMA Lahore President Prof Dr Muhammad Ashraf Nizami said the increasing number of TB patients in the country even today should be a matter of concern for the government and institutions. He said losing the founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah due to this disease was a great tragedy and a national challenge. “It is the joint responsibility of the government of Pakistan, the Department of Health, medical organisations and the people to combat the disease,” he added.