Two brothers among three die in highway accident

Two brothers among three people lost their lives and about one dozen others, including women, were injured due to a collision between a passenger coach and a dumper truck on the Super Highway on Friday.

While going from Karachi to Bahawalpur, the speeding passenger Makkah Coach collided with the dumper truck near the Lucky Cement Factory on the M-9 motorway, killing three people and injuring 12 others. Two of the deceased were brothers hailing from Bahawalpur who were identified as 40-year-old Yusuf and 35-year-old Amin.

The identity of the third person who died in the accident could not be immediately ascertained. His body was shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) from where it was shifted to a morgue for want of identification.

The bodies of the two brothers were shifted to the FWO Trauma Centre on the Super Highway. Officials of the Edhi Foundation said their bodies would be transported to Bahawalpur. According to Edhi officials, a total of 12 people were injured in the accident, some of whom were shifted to the JPMC while those with minor injuries were shifted to the FWO Trauma Centre. A case has been registered and investigations are under way.