Vulnerable segment

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced a petroleum subsidy for the low income citizens using motorbikes, rickshaws and cars up to 800cc. This is a highly appreciable initiative and the government should find a way to include pensioners in the scheme.

Pensioners are struggling to persist on a fixed income given the rampant inflation and would benefit greatly from a petrol subsidy.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad