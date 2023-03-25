Vulnerable segment

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced a petroleum subsidy for the low income citizens using motorbikes, rickshaws and cars up to 800cc. This is a highly appreciable initiative and the government should find a way to include pensioners in the scheme.
Pensioners are struggling to persist on a fixed income given the rampant inflation and would benefit greatly from a petrol subsidy.
Engr Asim Nawab
Islamabad
