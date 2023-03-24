Explosion hits railway track near Kotri

HYDERABAD: An explosion on the railway track near Kotri suspended railway traffic here on Thursday, however, no loss of life was reported, official sources said.
According to officials, an attempt was made by unknown saboteurs to blow up the railway line with explosives, which damaged the railway track.
The sound of the bomb blast was heard far away prompting railway officials besides police and rangers to rush to the spot.
