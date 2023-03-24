 
Lahore

Over 1,000 cops perform security duty

By Our Correspondent
March 24, 2023

LAHORE: Lahore police made strict security arrangements across the City on the occasion of Pakistan Day. Full security was provided to all the programmes on March 23. More than 1,000 officers and jawans of Lahore police were posted on security duty. He said that the checking process was made effective at the entrances and exits.