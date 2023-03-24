Protect jobs

The soaring inflation rate is having a particularly bad impact on young people, especially fresh graduates. As companies cut costs, they are struggling to find work. In addition, the rising costs of housing, energy and food have made it much more difficult for them to become financially independent. We need to establish outlets where young people struggling to find employment and pay their bills can go to for assistance. Actually increasing the number of jobs available would obviously help, but it is unclear if we have the financial capacity to do that. A possible solution might be to pass regulation that requires companies looking to downsize to first cut the high salaries of upper-management before they axe job vacancies.

Nasrullah Khadim

Kandhkot