Minor girl dies from electrocution in Surjani Town

A minor girl was electrocuted to death while playing at her house in Surjani Town on Thursday. Meanwhile, two persons, including a woman, were killed and one injured in traffic accidents in different areas of the city.

Four-year-old girl Zainab, daughter of Khan Dad, suffered electric shocks and died while she was playing at home in Surjani Town Sector 7/A within the jurisdiction of the Surjani Town police station. The body was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where the relatives took it away with them without allowing medico-legal formalities.

Road accidents

A speeding trailer truck ran over a couple riding a motorcycle near Gulshan-e- Hadeed’s Link Road in the Steel Town area. The woman died and her husband was seriously injured as a result of the accident.

Police and the rescue team reached the spot and transported the casualties to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where the deceased woman was identified as 33-year-old Shabana and her injured husband as 35-year-old Waseem, son of Muhammad Akram. The deceased was a resident of Gulshan-e-Hadeed.

In another accident, a 23-year-old man, Zahid Gul, son of Muhammad Gul, was killed when a speedy vehicle hit his motorcycle in Raees Goth in Baldia Town. The deceased was a resident of Baldia Town. The body was shifted to the Civil Hospital, Karachi.