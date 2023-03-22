Will elections be held in Punjab, KP on announced dates?

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan is meeting today for the third consecutive day to conclude its deliberations whether or not the elections will be held in Punjab and KP on the announced dates -- April 30 and May 28 respectively.

Informed sources said that a few options are under consideration of the commission on the basis of its consultation with all stakeholders. However, it is assured that the commission would take the decision independently without taking into account any pressure from any side.

The commission, these sources said, is considering the two options, including announcing the order of holding or postponing the elections and sending a reference to the Supreme Court and leaving it to the apex court to decide the matter.

When asked if the elections would be held on the announced dates in Punjab and KPK, these sources said the commission is expected to conclude on this fundamental question on Wednesday.

The News reported a few days back that ECP had not found even a single federal or provincial entity ready for the polls because of multiple reasons, including the law and order situation, and financial and administrative problems. Both the judiciary and military are also not ready to do what the ECP expects from them.

The ECP has been deliberating on the matter since Monday after completing its consultation with all the stakeholders -- the finance ministry, interior division, ISI, IB, CTDs, defence ministry, GHQ’s MO Directorate, chief secretaries and inspector general police of Punjab and KPK.

On the basis of inputs, the commission has received from different stakeholders it does not seem possible to hold the elections on April 30 in Punjab and on May 28 in KP in a free, fair, transparent and peaceful manner.

It is said if the Constitution requires election within 90 days of the dissolution of the assembly, the same Constitution binds the commission to ensure fair, free and transparent elections in a peaceful manner.

The finance ministry has told the ECP that it has no funds to spare for the elections. The interior ministry, ISI, IB, and others have informed the ECP about the serious security threats.

The chief secretary Punjab and inspector general of police (IGP) not only cited the law and order situation as the possible hurdle in the holding of election on April 30 but also informed that in view of the serious deficiency of Punjab Police personnel, hardly 1.1 policemen can be assigned to each police station.

The KP government has far more serious concerns about the security and law and order situation. The defence ministry and DGMO told the ECP that because of the defence and security commitments, the army personnel could not be spared for static duties at each polling station.

Maximum, it is said that the armed forces could be available as a quick response force but here too the government would have to decide whether the defence forces should compromise their fundamental duties to perform the suggested role in the elections.

Regarding the judicial officers role and returning officers and deputy returning officers, the ECP sources said that the LHC had already declined to provide district court judges for election duties.