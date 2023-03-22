Reception hosted for Chevening scholars

Islamabad: The British High Commission held a reception on Tuesday, to welcome back Pakistani scholars who were awarded the prestigious Chevening scholarship for the academic year 2021/22.

Through a competitive selection process, 42 Pakistani scholars were chosen for the scholarship, with half of them being female candidates. Acting British High Commissioner Jo Moir congratulated the scholars and welcomed them into the Chevening alumni family, a powerful network of over 2,000 alumni across Pakistan. The event was attended by officials from the British High Commission, returning scholars, and Chevening alumni.

The return of Chevening scholars comes at a time when the UK is placing a renewed emphasis on supporting education in Pakistan, which is also a priority for the Commonwealth. Over the last decade, the UK has spent more than £900m on education development in Pakistan, benefiting 5.8 million children, including 2.1 million girls.

Last week, the British High Commission celebrated Commonwealth Day with various activities, reaffirming the UK's commitment to development initiatives in Pakistan, including education.

Acting British High Commissioner Jo Moir stated, "Education is central to development and to the improvement of the lives of young people, including women and girls. The UK is proud to support wider education efforts in Pakistan, including girls' education and through the British Council. The UK will keep engaging with the young people of Pakistan from the platform of the Commonwealth to ensure global stability and growth."