Brigadier, three soldiers martyred in fight against terrorists





RAWALPINDI: A brigadier of the Inter-Services Intelligence was among four soldiers martyred in separate incidents on Tuesday.

Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Burki of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) was martyred while seven others were injured during an encounter with terrorists in Angoor Adda, South Waziristan.

According to a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Mustafa Kamal Burki embraced martyrdom while leading from the front against terrorists. In an exchange of fire, seven others were injured, including two who were critically wounded.

Brigadier Burki and his team put up a valiant resistance against the terrorists during the encounter and the officer sacrificed his life for peace of the motherland.

Meanwhile, three soldiers of the Pakistan Army were martyred in an exchange of fire with terrorists in Dera Ismail Khan late Monday night. According to the ISPR, on the night between March 20 and 21, terrorists opened fire on a police check post in Khutti, Dera Ismail Khan district. On receipt of information, security forces immediately cordoned off the area, blocking all possible escape routes.

The fleeing terrorists were intercepted in Saggu. After an intense exchange of fire, three terrorists were killed. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists.

However, during the exchange of fire, Havaldar Muhammad Azhar Iqbal (42, a resident of Lodhran), Naik Muhammad Asad (34, a resident of Khanewal) and Sepoy Muhammad Essa (22, a resident of South Waziristan) having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat. The sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate terrorists.

“The Pakistan Army is determined to eliminating the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” the ISPR statement added.