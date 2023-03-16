Two children martyred in South Waziristan operation against terrorists: ISPR

A soldier of the Pakistan Army is seen in this AFP file photo

RAWALPINDI: Two children embraced martyrdom during an "intense" exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists in the Zinghara area of South Waziristan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Thursday.

During the gun battle between terrorists and security forces, eight terrorists were killed, while two soldiers were hurt, the military's media wing stated.

The South Waziristan operation was conducted by the military after receiving an intelligence tip-off.

"During an intense exchange of fire, including mortar fire, eight terrorists were killed while two soldiers were hurt. Unfortunately, two children embraced martyrdom during the exchange of fire," the ISPR statement read.

Pakistan is, yet again, being confronted by a spate of terror attacks across its rural and urban centres. The country's security forces, law enforcement personnel and innocent civilians are being targeted by terrorists.

While the attacks continue, Pakistan's civil and military leadership resolved to take down the perpetrators to stop them from challenging the state's writ by conducting intelligence-based operations (IBO) to sanitise areas infiltrated by militants.

A day earlier, security forces gunned down one terrorist commander involved in an attack on a census team in the Gara Guldad area of Dera Ismail Khan's Tehsil Kulachi.

Terrorists had opened fire on a police party employed on census security duty in Tank's Raghzai area, and as a result, one policeman — Constable Dil Jaan — embraced martyrdom.

Earlier this week, the Ministry of Defence turned down the Election Commission of Pakistan's request to provide security during the elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The ministry stated that Pakistan Army will not be available for election duty this year due to the “situation in the country”, noting that the security of the borders and the country was the army’s “first priority”.