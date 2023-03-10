Five terrorists killed in North and South Waziristan operations

The weapons and ammunition recovered from terrorists, on March 10, 2023. — ISPR

RAWALPINDI: The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Friday that security forces killed five terrorists during separate intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in North and South Waziristan.

In a statement, the military's media wing said that the terrorists were killed after an "intense fire exchange" between them and the security forces.

The military's media wing added that after gunning them down, the forces recovered "weapons, ammunition, and a large quantity of equipment".

"Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism from every inch of our territory with an unflinching resolve," the ISPR said.

With terrorism rearing its head once again in the country, the civil-military leadership has resolved to accelerate action against the perpetrators of terror attacks in the country.

During the last National Apex Committee, the country's top sought national consensus to root out militancy.

The recent attacks by terrorists in the country's rural and urban centres, claiming the lives of innocent Pakistanis and law enforcers, have triggered the security forces to speed up operations against the culprits.

The latest operation came after the security forces gunned down three terrorists in the Datta Khel area of North Waziristan during a sanitisation operation on Thursday — which came after the forces killed six militants in the same area a day earlier.