9 terrorists killed in North Waziristan in 48 hours: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Security forces killed another three terrorists on Thursday, taking the tally to nine during an operation launched in North Waziristan on Wednesday.
On Wednesday, an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) was conducted by security forces in general area Datta Khel, North Waziristan District, and six terrorists were killed.
The operation was followed by sanitisation of the area by security forces on Thursday during which three more terrorists were killed after an intense exchange of fire.
Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the terrorists. Locals of the area appreciated the security forces’ response and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the area.
