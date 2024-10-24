Liam Neeson gets candid about his dating life at 72

Liam Neeson reflects on his dating life at 72

Liam Neeson has recently confessed he is done with dating after turning 72.

In a new interview with PEOPLE, the Retribution actor, whose wife Natasha Richardson died in 2009, revealed about dating, “I’m past all that.”

Liam had previously dated Barbra Streisand, Brooke Shields and Helen Mirren before tying the knot with Natasha.

After his wife’s death, he briefly dated public relations executive Freya St. Johnston from 2010-2012.

“It was a horrible thing to happen,” explained the Blacklight actor as he coped with the tragedy of losing his wife by pouring himself into his acting due to his “Irish working-class need to just take any job that was going”.

Liam told the outlet that his main priority was his kids and “making sure they were OK” following his wife’s death.

The Taken actor shared he had a strong support system in Natasha's mother Vanessa Redgrave and her sister Joely Richardson.

“Everybody just pulled together. Vanessa and Joely were extraordinary,” he recalled.

Liam added, “We were fortunate in lots of ways.”

Meanwhile, the actor previously opened up about his grief in a 2014 interview on 60 Minutes, saying, “You just get this profound feeling of instability. The Earth isn't stable anymore and then it passes and it becomes more infrequent, but I still get it sometimes.”