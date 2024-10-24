King Charles issues message of ‘unity’ after Prince Harry snubs monarch

King Charles emphasised on the importance of unity and how it can help tackle many challenges after he and wife Queen Camilla were officially welcomed to Samoa.

In a traditional ceremony held in the honour of the royal couple on Thursday, the king took a moment to share a message which encouraged communities to come together to improve lives across the Commonwealth and beyond.

“Throughout my life I have believed in the power of education to improve lives and unite communities across the Commonwealth and beyond,” King Charles said.

“There is so much we can learn from one another as we work together within the Commonwealth to tackle the major challenges of our age and, as these Fellowships do in Small Island Developing States, to address them where they are felt most acutely.”

Buckingham Palace also shared a delightful video from the ceremony in which Charles and Camilla appeared relaxed and good spirits despite coming directly from their hectic tour in Australia.



King Charles’ statement comes just a day after Prince Harry seemingly delivered a snub to his cancer-stricken father.

The Duke of Sussex’s explosive memoir, Spare, was quietly re-released in paperback version which included a foreword dedicated to his wife, Meghan Markle, and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

It also mentioned his late mother Princess Diana, but Harry made no mention of his father.

The move does come across as a surprise since many royal experts suggest that Harry has expressed his willingness to reconcile with his father.

The Duke may have taken the opportunity to send a message of reconciliation with a change in the book, which many speculated, but that did not turn out to be true.