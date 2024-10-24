Celine Dion dishes on 'gift of hope' amid battling with stiff-person syndrome

Celine Dion performed 'Hymne à l'Amour' at the 2023 Olympic ceremony

Celine Dion shed light on the importance of hope, earning another standing ovation following her spectacular comeback performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

On Tuesday, October 22, the My Heart Will Go On hitmaker made a surprise appearance at the City of Hope’s 2024 Spirit of Life Gala. During her speech, she praised the City of Hope for its mission.

"This City of Hope is so well-named. It does so much more than the important research leading to new treatments. It provides the most precious ingredient: hope. And I know how important that is," she stated.

Dion, 56, reflected on life’s challenges, saying, "In our wonderful lives, filled with family, joy, and love, we can also face tremendous challenges and tests of faith and strength. For many of us who experience this at some point, what a joy it is to come together with everyone in this room tonight to help spread this great gift of hope."

Her Tuesday appearance is the latest of her few public appearances since her diagnosis in August 2022, which she publicly announced in December.

Most recently, Dion made a memorable return during the 2023 Olympic ceremony, where she serenaded Hymne à l'Amour from atop the Eiffel Tower on July 26, making an unforgettable comeback following her stiff-person syndrome diagnosis.