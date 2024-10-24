Anna Kendrick speaks out on overcoming abusive relationship

Anna Kendrick, Academy Award-nominated actress, shared her personal struggle in an abusive relationship lasting seven years.
On the Call Her Daddy podcast, Kendrick confessed, "I was, like, reading all the articles and going, 'This doesn't look ... like, some of it looks like how they're describing it, but not completely.'"
Recognizing the abuse proved challenging. Kendrick stated, "It was like an overnight switch ... that went on for about a year. So it didn't follow that more traditional, like, it's like a frog in boiling water thing where it started slow."
Initially, the Pitch Perfect star assumed responsibility. "It came out of absolutely nowhere, but was built on this foundation of I had so much love and trust for that person, so I thought it had to be me."
Her self-doubt persisted: "Like, if one of us is crazy, it must be me. So it was very, very difficult to actually go, 'No, I think this is him. I think this is his stuff.'"
Kendrick's therapist initially believed her ex's manipulations. "I've had several sessions with him in the last several years where he's apologized to me because I think he realized what was going on, like, right toward the end."
