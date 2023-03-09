Security forces gun down 3 more terrorists in N Waziristan IBO

Soldiers patrol at an empty bazaar during a military operation against militants in the main town of Miramshah in North Waziristan on July 9, 2014. — AFP

RAWALPINDI: Three terrorists were gunned down during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in North Waziristan's general area Datta Khel Thursday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

According to the military's media wing, the militants were killed after an intense exchange of fire during the sanitisation of the area by security forces who, a day earlier, shot six terrorists dead.

The forces also recovered weapons and ammunition from the killed terrorists.

"Locals of the area appreciated the security forces’ response and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the area," the ISPR said.

When the IBO began a day earlier, weapons and ammunition were also recovered; while the slain terrorists, as per the ISPR, remained actively involved in terr activities against security forces and civilians.

With terrorism rearing its head once again in Pakistan, the civil and military leadership have resolved to accelerate action against the perpetrators of terror attacks in the country.

North Waziristan, however, has witnessed several IBOs in the recent past with one conducted last week during which one terrorist was gunned down following a gun battle.

The state machinery, meanwhile, during the National Apex Committee sought national consensus to root out militancy.

The recent attacks by terrorists in the country's rural and urban centres, claiming the lives of innocent Pakistanis and law enforcers, have triggered the security forces and LEAs to speed up operations against the culprits.