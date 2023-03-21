Wagner claims control of ‘70 percent’ of Bakhmut

MOSCOW: The head of Russia´s Wagner mercenary group said on Monday that his forces control more than half of the embattled eastern Ukraine town of Bakhmut, the stage for the longest battle of Russia´s offensive.
“At the moment, Wagner units control around 70 percent of the city of Bakhmut and are continuing operations to complete the liberation of the city,” Yevgeny Prigozhin said in an open letter to Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu.
LONDON: Union members working for the company that owns Britain´s rail infrastructure have voted unanimously to...
MOGADISHU: The record drought sweeping the Horn of Africa may lead to 135 deaths a day in Somalia between January and...
BRUSSELS: European ministers agreed on Monday to add eight Iranians and one of the Tehran government´s most powerful...
LONDON: The BBC said on Monday that it had told staff to delete Chinese-owned video app TikTok unless it was needed...
PARIS: Astronomers on Monday warned that the light pollution created by the soaring number of satellites orbiting...
PARIS: France´s top administrative court on Monday ordered the government to ban fishing in parts of the Atlantic to...