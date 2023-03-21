Wagner claims control of ‘70 percent’ of Bakhmut

MOSCOW: The head of Russia´s Wagner mercenary group said on Monday that his forces control more than half of the embattled eastern Ukraine town of Bakhmut, the stage for the longest battle of Russia´s offensive.

“At the moment, Wagner units control around 70 percent of the city of Bakhmut and are continuing operations to complete the liberation of the city,” Yevgeny Prigozhin said in an open letter to Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu.