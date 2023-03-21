Social media in Pakistan has crossed all limits and is exacerbating our polarization. Self-proclaimed experts peddle in fake news and encourage people to take extreme positions and believe the worst about those who think differently from them.
Unfortunately, no serious measures are taken by the concerned agencies to control the situation or, perhaps, they lack the capacity to do so given how much inflammatory and untrue content is out there. Nevertheless, something must be done as the digital venom that is poisoning our public discourse is tearing not just communities but even friends and families apart.
Malik ul Qudoos
Karachi
