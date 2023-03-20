DC orders transparent disbursement of free flour

LAHORE: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore Rafia Haider Sunday visited various sale points of the City made for distribution of free flour to low income people under special Ramazan package, announced by the government.
The DC inspected distribution process and other arrangements at sale points of Bhatta Chowk, Kahna, Township, and Thokar Niaz Baig during her visit. She instructed the district officers at the sale points to make arrangements for facilitating citizens and ensuring transparent provision of free flour to the needy.
Rafia Haider said that 40 sale points were established in the provincial capital for distribution of free flour in which transparent distribution would be ensured.
