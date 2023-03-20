Seven die in Mexico shootout as gunmen ambush soldiers

CHILPANCINGO, Mexico: At least five suspected criminals and two soldiers were killed in a shootout after gunmen ambushed a military unit in southwest Mexico, authorities reported on Saturday.

The confrontation occurred Friday afternoon in the community of El Pescado, in a mountainous area of the state of Guerrero that is difficult to access and the scene of conflicts between criminal groups.

A military unit “was the target of an attack by approximately 18 armed civilians aboard two vehicles,” after which a shootout broke out, according to an army report. Five gunmen and two soldiers were killed while two people suffered gunshot wounds.

According to local authorities, the attackers were likely members of La Familia Michoacana, which was formerly one of the most powerful drug cartels in Mexico but lost much of its influence after the capture of its leaders.