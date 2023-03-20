14 killed as strong quake jolts Ecuador and Peru

CUENCA, Ecuador: At least 14 people were killed, several were wounded and buildings were damaged in a powerful earthquake that shook Peru and Ecuador on Sunday, authorities said.
Destroyed buildings, crushed vehicles and debris could be seen in cities such as Machala and Cuenca in Ecuador, as rescue officials rushed to lend aid and panicked residents ran into the streets. The quake, which the United States Geological Survey (USGS) put at a magnitude of 6.8 and a depth of nearly 41 miles (66 kilometers), struck at 12:12 local time (1712 GMT).
KRAMATORSK, Ukraine: Russian strikes killed two people and wounded 10 in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk on...
CAIRIO: A senior Russian delegation met on Sunday with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in Cairo, his spokesman...
ABUJA: Vote counting was underway in Nigeria on Sunday following local elections marred by reports of violence,...
CHILPANCINGO, Mexico: At least five suspected criminals and two soldiers were killed in a shootout after gunmen...
GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, Germany: The white-coloured humanoid “Garmi” does not look much different from a typical...
NABLUS, Palestinian Territories: Palestinians who attacked German tourists in Nablus had feared they were Israeli...