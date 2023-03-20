WWII naval mine destroyed in Croatia bay

ZAGREB: Experts on Sunday destroyed a large World War II naval mine found by chance in a northern Croatian port, prompting hundreds of residents to be evacuated, officials said.

The 150-kilo (330-pound) mine, laid by German forces more than 80 years ago during WWII, was uncovered during construction work at the Rijeka port in June. The explosive device had not been noticed earlier as it was partially buried in the muddy seabed at a depth of about 50 metres, officials have previously said.