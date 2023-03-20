‘Robber’ gunned down by restaurant security guard

An alleged robber was gunned down by a restaurant’s security guard in North Karachi on Sunday. Moreover, five other mugging suspects were arrested in an injured condition after shootouts with police in different parts of Karachi.

Police said that two men on a motorbike arrived at a restaurant in North Karachi’s Sir Syed Town area and started looting cash, mobile phones and other valuables from the customers at gunpoint.

However, the restaurant’s security guard Waqar fired at the suspects as they were trying to make their escape after robbing the customers. One of the suspects suffered critical wounds but his accomplice managed to flee.

Police took the injured into custody but he succumbed to his injuries on the way to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH). Police also seized the pistol found on him. He was identified as Subhan, son of Jahanzeb, a resident of the Pirabad locality.

Separately, the Awami Colony police arrested two suspects, identified as Obaidullah and Usama, in an injured condition after an alleged shootout in the Korangi No. 4 locality. The injured were taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

In another encounter, the Bilal Colony police arrested a suspect named Yusuf Amin in an injured condition after an alleged shootout at 4K Chowrangi, and also seized the weapon found on him.

Moreover, the Sachal police arrested two suspects, identified as Zeeshan Salim and Zeeshan Yusuf, in an injured condition after an alleged shootout at Chandio Chowk, and also seized the weapons and stolen items found on them. The injured were taken to ASH.