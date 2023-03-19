JI blames PDM, PTI for prevailing crises

SWABI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) head Sirajul Haq on Saturday said that both the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders were responsible for the prevailing economic meltdown. Addressing a gathering here, he said the rulers were conspiring to protect their interests instead of serving the poor, who were facing a host of problems.
He said that the PTI leader Imran Khan was granted bail in several cases, but the poor
were running from pillar to post to get justice. He said that the courts in Pakistan could not deliver justice to the poor.
Sirajul Haq said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and former president and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Asif Ali Zardari had joined hands to protect their vested interests. He said that Maryam Nawaz of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari of PPP had become brother and sister for the sake of interests.
He said the leaders of the PPP, PMLN and PTI benefited from the Toshakhana.
The JI chief said the PDM and PTI leaders were striving to stick to power and they did not care
for the woes of the common people.
He said the rules and the elite class were least bothered about the problems of the ordinary Pakistanis. They had pushed the country into an economic quagmire, said JI chief.
He demanded the government to bring down the prices of the commodities and control inflation during Ramazan to give some relief to the people.
