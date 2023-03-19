 
close
Sunday March 19, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Lahore

Man killed after being hit by train

By Our Correspondent
March 19, 2023

LAHORE : A 60-year-old man died after being hit by a train in Badami Bagh area on Saturday.

The man, yet to be identified, was crossing the railway lines when he was hit by the moving train, resulting into his instant death. The police shifted the body to the mortuary.