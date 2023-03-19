 
Sunday March 19, 2023
Dynasty-driven

March 19, 2023

The key factor behind the dysfunctional democracy in Pakistan is dynastic political parties. Our political parties have assumed the role of family enterprises and lack an internal democratic culture.

Hereditary politics and party workers’ blind obedience towards their political leaders undermine democracy.

Syeda Hadia Bakhtawar

Nankana Sahib