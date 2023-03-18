Human rights, development discussed

Islamabad: Senior Australian and Pakistani officials discussed international and regional developments, including the situation in Afghanistan, terrorism, transnational crime, human rights, development cooperation, and climate change.

The talks held here reflected Australia’s longstanding engagement with Pakistan, and its critical role in regional security and developments.

First Assistant Secretary (North and South Asia Division) at the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) Gary Cowan led the multi-agency Australian delegation, while Additional Secretary (Asia & Pacific) at the Foreign Office Mumtaz Zahra Baloch was the leader of Pakistani delegation.

Australians outlined their country's approach to the QUAD and AUKUS, including the positive role they can play in regional security and stability, and acknowledged Pakistan’s call for more international assistance for the Afghan people.

Australia and Pakistan also maintained our ongoing dialogue on economic collaboration at the ninth meeting of the Australia Pakistan Joint Committee on 16 March 2023, hosted by Mr. Ahsan Ali Mangi, Additional Secretary, Trade Diplomacy, Pakistan Ministry of Commerce.

The committee explored ways to increase the trade relationship and noted the significant growth in Pakistani students studying at Australian universities, and that Australia’s bulk food exports (including canola and pulses) helped to support Pakistan’s food security.