Politicians asked to shun differences

LAHORE:Tanzeem-e-Islami (TI) ameer Shujauddin Shaikh has demanded all politicians put their differences aside and get united to thwart enemy’s nefarious designs of damaging country.
He expressed serious concern over IMF’s questioning the purpose and details of Pakistan’s nuclear and missile programmes, warning that IMF loans could give leverage to enemies to denuclearise the country.
Addressing a gathering at Qur’an Academy on Friday, he lamented that governments had been taking interest-laden loans from IMF for decades, despite that it never benefitted our economy in any way, rather undermined it.
He demanded all politicians put their differences aside and unite to thwart enemy’s nefarious designs of damaging country. He prayed to Almighty Allah to protect Pakistan, a country created for implementing Islam.
